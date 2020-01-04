Shooting goes cold at Sparty in blowout loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts in the first half at No. 14 Michigan State Thursday night, and finished 3-for-28 in the game, falling 76-56 to the Spartans. The Illini (9-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped to 2-18 in conference road games in Brad Underwood’s tenure.

“There’s really no substitute, I guess the object is putting that round ball in the basket,” Underwood said. “We’re No. 2 in the Big Ten in field goal percentage and tonight was one of those nights. You know 14 assists, eight turnovers, 20 offensive rebounds against a Tom Izzo team, I’ll take that every night and yet we couldn’t make a basket, couldn’t make a shot. I liked our shots, liked where we were at.”

Illinois shot a season low 29 percent from the field in the game, allowing the Spartans (11-3, 3-0 B1G) to make 26 of its 60 shots for a 43 percent clip.

“If our shot’s not falling, it felt like we were forcing it,” Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “We shoot good at home but when we get on the road, it gets hard but we should have went to the rim a lot more.”



“Of course there’s nights where the ball just doesn’t fall but I feel like the reps is there so I’m not really concerned about it because I know that we put the work in each and every day,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “At the end of the day, you’ve just got to step up there and make it.”

Illinois returns to the court on Sunday night hosting Purdue at 7 p.m.