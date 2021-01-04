Shooting drought leaves Illinois in dust, Hawkeyes win 107-68

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is still searching for it’s first big ten win of the season, after falling 107-68 against the Hawkeyes. Despite a career-high 17 points from redshirt-junior Eva Rubin, the Illini couldn’t overcome a first quarter shooting drought, and a 25-point deficit.

The Illini shot just 21% in the first, with the Hawkeyes jumping to an early 35-10 lead. Iowa proved to be a big defensive task for the Illini, who were an impressive 7-12 behind the arc in the first.

Now the Illini will head into their game against the nationally ranked Buckeyes without a conference win under their belt. They play on Thursday at the State Farm Center at 6 p.m. CT.