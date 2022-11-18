SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — It was the last Leonard Bowl ever. Ken Leonard, head coach at Sacred Heart Griffin, faced his son, Derek Leonard, the head coach at Rochester in the 4A semifinals. The last two times these teams matched up, SHG won.

Rochester came out ready to play. Pulling ahead in the first quarter 21-0. Cyclones retaliated in the second quarter, but still trailed 35-21 at halftime. Cyclones came back in the fourth quarter, winning 56-42.

“It feels great,” Ken Leonard said. “It feels horrible because it’s my son over there, but I feel great for our kids. Our kids don’t quit. These guys are winners, man. This senior class, they did it in basketball, now they did it in football. Its a special group. They’re just not going to quit on each other.”

The Cyclones will face the winner of St. Francis and Providence Catholic Friday at 7 pm for the state championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Cyclones lost in the state championship last year.