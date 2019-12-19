Shelbyville’s Beck signs with Western Michigan

SHELBYVILLE (WCIA) — Kentrell Beck is the first Division I football player to come out Shelbyville in three decades. The senior signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Western Michigan on the opening day of the early period on Wednesday.

“I mean it’s awesome, it’s a dream come true,” Beck said after signing ceremony on Wednesday. “I’ve always dreamed of going to play college football especially DI, I’m just blessed. Throughout my high school career, I’ve dreamed of playing DI football you know and now for it to be finally be at the moment, it’s a little overwhelming but I’m just ready to go.”

Beck will play running back for the Broncos but did just about everything for the Rams. Despite missing his entire junior season with an injury, Beck caught 107 passes for 2,229 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,225 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. In his senior year playing quarterback, he threw fro 1,516 yards and 13 scores.