SHELBYVILLE (WCIA) — Shelbyville football is aiming high this season and the Rams feel like they have the talent to win the program’s first conference championship in 31 years. The last time the Rams won a league title they were playing in the Mid-State Conference. Now in the Central Illinois Conference, Shelbyville has its sights set on winning the final league crown before the CIC merges with the Heart of Illinois Conference starting next fall.

“I think we’re all pushing towards that title, I think we got a better shot this year at a title,” Shelbyville senior quarterback Brody Boehm said. “I think everyone just wants that.”



“We just expect to show up every week and do our best,” Shelbyville senior offensive lineman Zed Phelps said. “I think we can compete with the best teams. We’ve been working hard all summer, so hopefully it will pay off.”

Shelbyville lost 10 seniors from last year’s team that finished 8-2, upset in the first round of the playoffs by Belleville Althoff Catholic. Boehm returns to quarterback and lead the Rams after receiving All-State honorable mention accolades as a junior.



“That playoff loss was definitely tough,” Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said. “It was a heart-breaker. That’s led to our guys really putting in the time and effort.”

Shelbyville opens its season at Newton on Aug. 25.