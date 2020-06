CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Without live sporting events for a couple months, many sports fans have turned to watch competitive gaming. As most of the world turns virtual, the video game industry has boomed during an era of social distancing. Although, the Illini Esports program at the University of Illinios is still facing several challenges during the pandemic.

With students having to move off campus, living at home was one of the biggest challenges presented to Illinois esport athletes. They're dealing with WiFi issues, and limited access to equipment. League of Legends coach AJ Taylor says it was a challenge to practice for their biggest tournament of the year.