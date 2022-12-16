CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini women’s basketball had a few extra days of practice, but now they are gearing up for the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri on the road.

Mizzou has some tough 3 point shooters, also playing a 5 out. Illinois head coach Shauna Green says they started prep on Missouri today, but had taken the last few days of practice to focus on themselves and what they need to work on to improve.

After a tough road win over Butler and a close game against Indiana on the road, Green says this game will help the Illini prepare for Big Ten road games.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us, but as I look at it as a great opportunity,” Green said. “They’re receiving votes in the top 25, they’re an experienced team and we get to go on the road to really gear up for being prepared to handle these same situations in Big Ten play. It’ll present some great tests for us, but it’s another opportunity for us to see what we’re made of.”

The Illini play at Missouri Sunday at 4:00 p.m.