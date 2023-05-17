CHICAGO (WCIA) — Two Illini are seeing if they have what it takes to play at the next level. It’s day two of the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and two former Illini, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins have continued to show off their skills to coaches and scouts.

Both have declared for the NBA draft, but have NCAA eligibility left. Both guys have their eyes set on the NBA, but say they are open to the possibility of returning to the collegiate level. In the scrimmage at the combine, Shannon put up 6 points, four rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Hawkins had three points, shooting 1-for-4 in the scrimmage, with three rebounds, three steals and five assists. Both guys are weighing their options.

“Right now I’m focused on strictly NBA cause that’s what I’m doing right now and when the time comes when I have to make my decision, I’ll put two and two together and see what’s best for me at the time,” Shannon Jr. said.

“I feel like I’m okay either way,” Hawkins said. “One thing is you know, it might be kind of the same year I had this year, just an okay year. I definitely want to improve, but you don’t know what the outcome is going to be like, but you know it can go either way for both sides, but there’s definitely positives and negatives for both and I feel like I’m comfortable where I’m at right now and yeah I haven’t made the decision yet.”

Shannon and Hawkins will get to play in another scrimmage tomorrow at the combine.