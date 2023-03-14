CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District v, All-District Team as well as National Association of Basketball Coaches All District Second Team.

Shannon leads the Illini in scoring averaging 17 points per game and he’ll have to keep that up for the 9th ranked Illini to go on a run in the NCAA tournament, facing 8th ranked Arkansas. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says injuries have thrown a wrench into the season, but with a mostly healthy Illinois team, Underwood says their best basketball is still ahead.

“I had challenges with just not having everybody,” Underwood said. “I mean bringing Luke back, losing Terrence, you know, losing Jayden. Just finding a uniformed group. That excites me. I think that’s been an little bit of the challenge with this season is just getting everybody dialed in and finding out what their roles are. It’s changed throughout, but yeah I do think our best basketball is in front of us.”

Illinois plays Thursday on TBS at 3:30 CT. Tune in Wednesday at 6:30 on WCIA to watch the Your Illini Nation Tournament Special. Join the WCIA3 Sports team with Brice Bement in studio, Andy Olson live in Indiana, and Bret Beherns live in Iowa as they talk Illini headed to the NCAA Tournament.