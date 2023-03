CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The All Big Ten lists are out and the coaches listed Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. on first team. Matthew Mayer was named on third team for coaches and media panels.

Purdue’s Zach Edey was named the Player of the Year, averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds per game, leading the Big Ten in scoring. Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Freshman on the Year and Northwestern’s Chris Collins was named Coach of the Year, after a historic season for the wildcats finishing 21-10 overall, second in the Big Ten.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he would’ve liked to see Illini forward Coleman Hawkins on one of those lists.

“I will say this about Coleman, I was devastated he wasn’t on the all defensive team,” Underwood said. “Here’s a guy who can guard all five spots. Here’s a guy who can, who has meant so much to us, who leads us in minutes, leads us in, we would be lost without him. I was bothered by that, but he’s had a great, great season and hopefully that continues for us here in the post season.”

Shannon was named on the media Big Ten 2nd team.

Here’s the full list:

2022-23 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten Coaches



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue



CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Payton Sandfort, Iowa



COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins, Northwestern



HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Chris Lowery, Northwestern

FIRST TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, PURDUE



SECOND TEAM*

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Derrick Walker, Nebraska

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Boo Buie, Northwestern



THIRD TEAM

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers



HONORABLE MENTION

Connor McCaffery, Iowa

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Hakim Hart, Maryland

Donta Scott, Maryland

Joey Hauser, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Zed Key, Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Justice Sueing, Ohio State

Andrew Funk, Penn State

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Cam Spencer, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jett Howard, Michigan

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Connor Essegian, Wisconsin



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Zach Edey, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers



Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

*Additional honorees due to ties



2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Matthew Mayer, Illinois; Miller Kopp, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Patrick Emilien, Maryland; Joey Baker, Michigan; Jaden Akins, Michigan State; Ta’Lon Cooper, Minnesota; Robbie Beran, Northwestern; Sam Griesel, Nebraska; Sean McNeil, Ohio State; Camren Wynter, Penn State; Matt Frost, Purdue; Mawot Mag, Rutgers; Isaac Lindsey, Wisconsin.





2022-23 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana



COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins, Northwestern



FIRST TEAM*

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana

KRIS MURRAY, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Boo Buie, Northwestern

JALEN PICKETT, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers



THIRD TEAM

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State



HONORABLE MENTION

Connor McCaffery, Iowa

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Hakim Hart, Maryland

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Joey Hauser, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Derrick walker, Nebraska

Andrew Funk, Penn State

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Cam Spencer, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin