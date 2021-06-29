Six Illinois football players announce transfer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six Illinois football players announced they’re in the transfer portal on Tuesday. Running back Kyron Cumby, defensive lineman Tre’von Riggins, defensive lineman Anthony Shipton, offensive lineman Brevyn Jones, offensive lineman Blaise Sparks and wide receiver James Frenchie have all left the program.

I wanna thank the University of Illinois for allowing me to attend this prestigious institution. I have made the decision to continue my academic and athletic at another University. Thank you to the academic staff and also the Players, coaches, and staff members that have helped. — Kyron Cumby (@KyronCumby2) June 29, 2021

Of all the transfers, Cumby saw the most action for the Illini, playing primarily on special teams. As a redshirt freshman he played in nine games over two seasons, and caught two punt returns for 40 yards during the 2019 season.

The moves come less than 48 hours before the NCAA’s July 1st deadline allowing athletes to transfer once without having to sit out a season.