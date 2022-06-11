PONTIAC (WCIA) — More than a dozen area basketball seniors got one final chance to suit up as a high schooler in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games in Pontiac today. The four games featured some of the best players in the state competing against one another, separated by two divisions, big school and small schools from the north and south going against each other.

1A / 2A girls south won 98-75 over the 1A/2A girls north. There were several girls from Central Illinois playing for the South team:

Naomi Elliott (Normal U High)

Rachel Holthaus (Pana)

Katelyn Littleton (Paris)

Sydney McTaggert (Watseka)

Maya Osborn (Marshall)

Ella Armstrong (St Joseph-Ogden)

Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton)

Bella Dudley (Shiloh Tri-County)

Ella Goodrich (Fieldcrest)

Jillian Hamilton (Pana)

Alexis Pohlman (Greenfield)

Marley Smith (Auburn)

Alyssa Cole (Nashville)

Kayla Peterson (Normal U High)

Taylor Wells (St Joseph-Odgen)

The boys 1A/2A south team included Graham Meisenhelter (Meridian), Blake Kimball (Unity) and Ben Cresap (Monticello). The south team won 111-105.