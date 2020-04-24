Senior Sendoff 4-23

WCIA — We’re honoring seniors who won’t get the chance to play their final season in high school or compete for a state championship due to COVID-19.

In tonight’s ‘Senior Sendoff’ we shine our light on the Monticello girls’ track and field team. The Sages finished third in Class 2A last season, led by Emelia Ness, Mattie Lieb and Landis Brandon. The Teutopolis baseball team is one of the perennial powers in the state and the defending Class 2A state champions. The Shoes won’t get the chance to defend their title tough, meaning the high school career for guys like Mitch Hemmen are over. Speaking of a promising season, the Unity softball team had that on the horizon. The Rockets senior trio of Kyleigh Dubson, Jalyn Powell, Elyce Knudsen, all will be hard to replace next season for a squad looking to win its second straight regional.