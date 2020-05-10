Senior Send-off (5/9)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Tuscola track senior Nicholas Woods had his eyes on a berth at Charleston in the 400 and 800 meters. Rantoul baseball’s Casey Dillman wanted to take the Eagles to their first regional final berth since 2012. Clinton softball’s Emily Maier had similar postseason dreams. The Maroons were looking for their first regional title since 2013.

