Senior Send-off (5/8)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Mahomet-Seymour softball players Carlee Scott, Ashley Wheeler, and Julia McNaught wanted a regional title. They Bulldogs have won a regional in four of the last seven seasons. St. Joseph-Ogden girls track has been on an impressive run lately. Hailey Birt has been a big part. She was on the 4×100 and 4×200 relays that placed at state last season. Dual sports athlete Theran Black of Cissna Park was behind the plate for the Timberwolves baseball team. He was also key on the Milford/Cissna Park 8-man football team.

