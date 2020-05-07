Senior Send-off (5/6)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

The Effingham softball team had high hopes led by Emma Budde, Emma Huss, Morgan Krouse and Jaelyn Boone. The Hearts had won 64 games the last three years. Meanwhile in Danville, Jaren Hotsinpiller won’t get the opportunity to take the court for his final prep season after playing in the sectional doubles a year ago. In Monticello, seniors Brett Macak, Colin Jones, Andrew Ellison and Hunter Weeks were looking to win the Sages’ first regional title since 2013.

