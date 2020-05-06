Senior Send-off (5/5)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Arthur Christian keeper Lyla Kauffman and the Conquering Riders has eyes on a berth at NACA nationals this season. St. Joseph-Ogden softball star Bailey Dowling was 11 home runs shy of setting the national record for career home runs but now she won’t get the chance to break that record. She will head to Alabama next season. In baseball, Meridian pitcher Trevor Wingard and the Hawks wanted their first regional title since 2011.

