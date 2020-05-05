Senior Send-off (5/4)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Schlarman senior Capria Brown excelled on the basketball court, but also the track. She had already won four state medals and was hoping to medal in four more at this years state track meet. Chrisman softball’s Alexis Lewsader had goals of a regional title for the Cardinals. Michael Flier and the Cumberland Pirates baseball team was upset in the regional final last season. They were out for revenge this year.

