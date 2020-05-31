Senior Send-off (5/30): Drew Adams

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

This send-off is dedicated to Champaign Central graduate Drew Adams, who passed away in a canoeing accident on Saturday morning. Adams played football and baseball for the Maroons, scoring a touchdown against Centennial this fall. He helped the Maroons reach a 51-19 victory against their cross-town rivals, while winning 4 games on the gridiron this season.

