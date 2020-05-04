Senior Send-off (5/3)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Heritage softball player Aliya Holloman was poised to lead the Hawks this season. She’s now going to continue her softball and basketball career at Trinity International University. Jaden Miller and the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team were out for their 8th regional title in a row. The Spartans also have two 2nd place finishes in that span. LeRoy’s Brandon Green had his eyes set on making it to Charleston and the state track and field meet.

