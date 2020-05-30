Senior Send-off (5/29)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball has been one of the most consistent programs the last decade, winning seven straight regional titles, to go along with two state runner-up finishes. Unfortunately Blake Dable And Brendan Cooperider won’t get the chance to continue that legacy. Tuscola beat SJO 1-0 in the sectional title game last year in an instant classic game. Max Wyninger was looking forward to getting back to that stage with the Warriors. And Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball’s Jeremiah Smith had a regional on his mind, the Buffs haven’t won one since 2011.

Know a senior spring sport athlete? We’d love to hear from you. Send pics to our WCIA 3 social media accounts:

Facebook: WCIA 3 Sports or WCIA 3 News

Twitter: @WCIA3Bret or @WCIA3Sports

Email: bbeherns@wcia.com