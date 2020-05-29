Senior Send-off (5/28)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Mahomet-Seymour track and field standout Mara Pletcher was a four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and will continue her career for the Minnesota Golden Gophers next year. Centennial baseball’s Eric Hall is moving on as well, he’ll compete for Kaskaskia next season, after leading the Chargers the past few years. In Clifton, Central’s Parker Rabideau had his eyes on another regional title after the Comets won the plaque last year.

