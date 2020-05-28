Senior Send-off (5/27)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Salt Fork baseball returned several players from last year’s sectional title winning squad including Kieler Bennett, Kaleb Hurt, Andy Musson and Josh Weller. The Storm finished with a 24-5 record and had high hopes this spring. In Paxton, Dalton Busboom’s successful prep career is over but he’s heading to Rose Hulman Institute of Technology to study chemical engineering and play ball. We stay on the diamond for Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer, who played for a regional title three straight years but was never able to take home the plaque.

