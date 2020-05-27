Senior Send-off (5/26)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

In Villa Grove, Taylor Wilson was hoping to end her high school career on the blue track in Charleston at the state meet. Rantoul baseball’s Nolan Riddle had visions of helping the Eagles on the diamond, while Decatur LSA’s Mark Reed III was looking to help the Lions win their first regional since 2017.

