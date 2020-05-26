Senior Send-off (5/25)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.







In Clifton, Trevor Meier was looking for back-to-back Regional Championships. Last season the Comets won their first title since 2004. Oakwood baseball player Brayden Hobick also hoped to get back to the regional finals for the third-straight year. In St. Joseph, baseball standout Drew Coursey, won a regional title with the Spartans last year, and was hoping to get back to State with SJO for the first time since 2017.

