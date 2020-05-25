Senior Send-off (5/24)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.







Teutopolis Baseball senior Trenton Schwerdt was looking for another chance at a State Title, the Shoes won the 2A State Championship last season. Westville Baseball player Cyrus Dougherty was also looking to get back on the mound this season with the Tigers. GCMS track start Leah Martin hoped to make an appearance at the state tournament again, after qualifying last year in the 4×800-meter relay.

