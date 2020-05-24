Senior Send-off (5/23)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.







We honor Milford Baseball standout Tanner Sobkoviak who will continue his baseball career at Kankakee Community College after pitching for the bearcats. Tuscola baseball senior Ryan Bartley helped the Warriors reach the Super-Sectional last season. We also honor Central Softball player Alexandria Williams.

