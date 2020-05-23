Senior Send-off (5/22)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.







Heritage baseball player Owen Weisman was looking to get back to the regional semifinals, as well as Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball standout Damian Miles. Neoga softball seniors Kelsey Partlow Liz Titus, Molly Sheehan, and MacKenzie Saunders also looked to head back to the postseason.

