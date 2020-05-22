Senior Send-off (5/21)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Charleston baseball was looking to defend its regional title from a year ago. Pitcher Caleb Hurst would have had a big part in doing that, as the Trojans were trying to make it back-to-back plaques for the first time since the early 1980’s for the school. Speaking of titles, Payne Turney knows all about winning one. She won gold in the 800-meter run at last year’s state meet. The Maroons standout would have been a four time state qualifier had she gotten the chance. We wrap up with Tri-County baseball players Jack Armstrong and Mitch Pollock.

