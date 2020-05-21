Senior Send-off (5/20)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Central baseball players Cam Baker and Drew Barringer leave the program better than they found it. The Maroons have won 79 varsity games since they started high school, one of the most consistent programs in the area. St. Joseph-Ogden sprinter Danie Kelso ran the first leg of the 4×200 meter relay team that won the state title last May. The Spartans returned three out of the those four runners and would have been one of the favorites to repeat. Kelso also was part of the 4×100 relay that took fifth. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ethan Freehill was looking to make a trip to state in track as well.

Know a senior spring sport athlete? We’d love to hear from you. Send pics to our WCIA 3 social media accounts:

Facebook: WCIA 3 Sports or WCIA 3 News

Twitter: @WCIA3Bret or @WCIA3Sports

Email: bbeherns@wcia.com