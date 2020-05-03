Senior Send-off (5/2)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Dalton Rolinitis made it to state in the pole vault as a sophomore. He was hoping for another run at Charleston this spring.

St. Thomas More softball senior Abigail Goad and the Sabers were playing the role of underdog this season and ready to make some noise in that role.

Fisher baseball and senior Jed Chow wanted a regional title. With Chow on the mound they had a chance.

