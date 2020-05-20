Senior Send-off (5/19)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

St. Thomas More’s Sophia Dowling ran cross country and played soccer three years, continuing the Sabers’ strong tradition in both sports. She is already enlisted and will serve in the United States Air Force. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Carson Dudley graduates with the Panthers baseball team winning 68 games the past three seasons. And in Tuscola, Mason Day would have loved nothing more than to end his high school career at the state track and field meet in Charleston.

