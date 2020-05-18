Senior Send-off (5/18)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Westville’s Raef Burke was a three-sport athlete all four years. The football, basketball and track standout was hoping to make a run to Charleston for the state tournament. In Clifton, Seth Raines and Zane Pierce were looking to make it back-to-back baseball Regional titles, after helping Central win its first title since 2004. And in Tolono, Unity track and field seniors Anna Anderson and Destyne Duncan had their final season come to an abrupt stop due to the pandemic. The girls’ state track and field meet was scheduled to be this week before being canceled.

