Senior Send-Off (5/17)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.





On the track, we honor Hannah Rajlich–the St. Joseph-Odgen senior placed in the Top-10 at the State Tournament in the 4×800-meter relay last season. The Rantoul Track & Field seniors were also looking to get back to State, last year they finished in the Top-20 as a team. Villa Grove Softball senior Ragin Baker was also primed for a post-season appearance, she made it to the 1A Super-Sectional with her team last season.

