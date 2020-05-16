Senior Send-Off (5/15)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Blue Ridge baseball’s Jayden Dalton and Zach Stephens were in junior high the last time the Knights won a regional, the duo would have loved nothing more than to lead the program back to the title. The Monticello girls’ track and field program was riding high coming into this season following a 3rd place team finish at state last year. Mackenzie Murphy was part of that team on the 4×800 relay team, but she won’t get one last chance to run on the blue track at EIU. For Neoga’s Blake Fairbanks, he was pushing to make a run at state and qualify for the first time.

