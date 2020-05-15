Senior Send-Off (5/14)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Milford baseball was just a few days away from its first game when the pandemic ended its season. Klaytin Hunsinger and Alex Barney were preparing to lead the Bearcats, who had played for a regional title twice in the last three years, winning a title back in 2017. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball knows all about winning. The Knights have won a regional twice in the last three seasons, Addi Tinkle and Kristen Corum wanted nothing more than to try to make it three times in four seasons. The Salt Fork boys’ track and field team won’t get its chance to defend the title. The Storm won the Class 1A state team title last May.

