Senior Send-Off (5/13)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Georgetown Ridge-Farm softball player Taylor Stal had her sights set on another All-VVC honor and leading a young team back to the playoffs. In Effingham, the St. Anthony baseball seniors were looking to have a lot of fun this season. Aaron Webb and the Bulldogs’ seniors also wanted to win a lot of games. They had done that the past three seasons, putting up 59 victories in that time. Meanwhile in Arthur, Conquering Riders’ soccer player Lindsey Mast will not get one final shot on the pitch, as the Arthur-Okaw Christian season was cut short.

