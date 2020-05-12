Senior Send-Off (5/12)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Oakwood’s Aubrey Wells has seemingly done it all for the Comets in her career. She helped the team win a game in regionals last season, she was looking to take the team to another level this year. St. Teresa baseball won a regional two years ago, the Bulldogs lost in the regional final last year. Cade Brown certainly had high hopes of getting back to that stage this season. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Emily Clinton knows all about titles, the Falcons won their regional a year ago, their first one in five years.

