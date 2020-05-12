Senior Send-Off (5/11)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Baseball is almost gospel in Teutopolis and that’s what makes not playing so tough for this year’s Wooden Shoes’ seniors. Brock Deters, Brady McMahon and Luke Ungrund won’t get the chance to play at the state tournament for the fourth time in their high school careers, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season. Mattoon’s Quincy Collings made multiple trips to state in cross country, the Green Wave senior was hoping to do the same on the blue track in Charleston. In Champaign, Central’s Kelsey Wells was also looking to end her final prep year on a high note with the Maroons.

