Senior Send-Off (5/10)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.







Arcola Baseball senior Ivan Garza was hoping to lead the Purple Riders at the plate again, but was able to be a part of a big run on the football field, making it to the 1A Quarterfinals this year. The Hoopeston Softball seniors also hoped to get back on the field, while Paxton-Buckley-Loda track athlete Riley Cuppernell was eyeing another appearance at the State Tournament after qualifying his sophomore year.

