Senior Send-off (5/1)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Macy Baird and the Blue Ridge Knights softball team had high hopes heading into the season. They were looking for their first winning season in five years and had a good shot at doing it. In baseball we head to Arcola, and senior Dallas Sisk. Sisk and his fellow seniors wanted nothing more than to make a deep postseason run, like their football regularly does. Finally, on the track, Salt Fork and senior Jacob McGee. McGee and the Storm won the 1A state title last year, they expected the same this season.

Know a senior spring sport athlete? We’d love to hear from you. Send pics to our WCIA 3 social media accounts:

Facebook: WCIA 3 Sports or WCIA 3 News

Twitter: @WCIA3Bret or @WCIA3Sports

Email: bbeherns@wcia.com