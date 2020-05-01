Senior Send-off (4/30)

(WCIA) — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Thursday’s honorees include Unity Baseball player Nate Reinhart who is heading to Illinois College to continue his athletic career on the football field. Also honored is Villa Grove Softball senior Molly Mixell who earned a Sectional Championship last season, and Tuscola Softball’s Carissa Denny who was a part of the Warriors 2019 playoff run where they were seeded No.1 in the bracket.

