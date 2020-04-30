Senior Send-Off (4/29)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

GCMS Baseball Seniors Daniel Jones, Cade Elliott, Bryce Boundy, Keegan Kutemeier, Colby Taylor, Nathan Daughenbaugh, and Wade Burton helped lead the Falcons to a 19-5 record last season where they earned a share of the conference title. Paris High School senior Hailey Underwood ran relay races for the Tigers, and the Effingham tennis duo–Ben Donsbach and Parker Siner–were doubles partners that qualified for state last season, who hoped to make it there again.

