Senior Send-off (4/28)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Centennial baseball senior Kory Campbell was out to bring the Chargers their first regional title since 2016. Villa Grove softball made it to the super-sectional last season, and were poised to get there if not all the way to state this season. Jordyn Ray was a key in the lineup for the Blue Devils and one of the best players in the area. On the track, Mattoon girls finished top-25 in the state last season. Hailey Cook was hoping to improve on that finish for her senior season.

