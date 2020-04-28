Senior Send-off (4/27)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin boys track and field finished in the top-25 at state last year, senior Chase Benjamin was out to improve on that this season but won’t get the chance thanks to COVID-19. St. Anthony softball won their first regional since 2016 last year, now Jessica Coffin won’t get a chance to defend that regional. Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball was out to avenge some early postseason exits the last couple of seasons. The senior group, along with Hunter Anderson, now will not get to see the field this spring.

