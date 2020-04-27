Senior Send-off (4/26)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Rantoul senior softball players Kristen Fauser, Madisyn Walton, Jenna Sanford, and Lexi Sherrick never got a chance to even start their season this year. Clinton girls track and field were expecting a big season finishing with a trip to Charleston. Senior Olivia Earl made it to state in the pole vault as a junior, she won’t get a chance to improve on her finish as a senior. Our final senior is Clifton Central baseball’s Matt Gifford. The Comets won a regional as a six-seed last season, but won’t get a chance to win back to back.

