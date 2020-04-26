Senior Send-Off (4/25)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Watseka senior Kadyn Stevens was hoping to help lead the Warriors to their 7th winning season in a row. St. Teresa baseball senior Jacob Bryles was also a key player on the Bulldogs semifinal football team. He was ready to take his baseball team there as well. And Charleston senior tennis player Zach Will will miss out on an opportunity to end his career on a high note.

