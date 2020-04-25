Senior Send-off 4-24

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our new segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout Kenli Nettles was looking forward to cementing her legacy in the IHSA record books. She’s already done that at her school, as the Knights’ all-time most decorated runner. The next time the Iowa signee will get to run competitively though will be in college. Meanwhile in Neoga, Dauson Kingery and Trenton Moore wanted one last chance to compete for a regional title. The Indians last took a plaque when the pair were sophomores. Danville soccer fans know all about Emma Towne. She never missed a game as a four-year starter, leaving the program better than she found it.

