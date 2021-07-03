Sencire Harris commits to Illinois

No. 2 player in Ohio is the second commit for the Class of 2022

(WCIA) — Top-100 prospect Sencire Harris has committed to Illinois, the Class of 2022 recruit announced on his social media pages. 247 Sports ranks Harris as the No. 2 player in Ohio, and No. 93 nationally.

Harris plays for St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, which is the alma matter of NBA star Lebron James. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.5 points and 3.1 assists last season, while leading the Irish to the program’s eighth OHSAA State Championship.

Haris is now the second recruit for Illinois’ Class of 2022, joining 3-star guard Reggie Bass. This marks the first big recruiting win under new assistant coach Chester Frazier.