Second loss in a row not worrying Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was an atmosphere that the State Farm Center hasn’t seen in nearly a decade. But the Illini fans went home with a sour taste after their team gave up a 14 point lead to Maryland in a 75-66 loss.

It’s the second loss in a row not for the orange and blue, after a seven game winning streak. Ayo Dosunmu was the only Illini starter to score in double-figures and one of only two on the team to reach double digits.

Although it’s the second loss in a row, Brad Underwood isn’t any where near losing hope.”

“You’ve got to be able to rise your emotional level to a point that you’re able to perform and we’ll bounce back. This team was great in February last year and we can’t let a loss, we’re a game out of first and you’re still playing for a championship,” Underwood said. “This game doesn’t define anything yet with eight games to go.”

Illinois hosts Michigan State on Tuesday night.

